Schumer Says He'll Oppose Gorsuch Nomination, Sets Up Filibuster Showdown With GOP

On the final day of the confirmation hearing for Judge Neil Gorsuch, the Senate Democratic leader announced his opposition to the Supreme Court nominee.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said Gorsuch "will have to earn 60 votes for confirmation," setting up a showdown with Republican leaders who may attempt to change Senate rules.

Republicans control 52 Senate seats, and would need 8 Democrats to join them to move Gorsuch's nomination forward under current Senate rules. Short of that, Republican Senate leaders may trigger the so-called "nuclear option," changing the rules to allow a simple majority to proceed.

Schumer said Gorsuch "was unable to sufficiently convince me he'd be an independent check" on President Trump. He said Gorsuch was not "a neutral legal mind, but someone with a deep seated conservative ideology."

Addressing Republicans, Schumer said if Gorsuch "cannot earn 60 votes, a bar met by each of President Obama's nominees and George Bush's last two nominees, the answer isn't to change the rules. It's to change the nominee."