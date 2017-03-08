Search continuing in Chautauqua County for escaped prisoner

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for an escaped prisoner.

Sheriff Joseph Gerace says 34-year-old Jacob Raynor escaped on foot at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday while being arraigned for a felony charge at the Charlotte Town Court.

"He's described as 170 pounds, 6' tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a black t-shirt and a black ball cap," Gerace said."There's a ground search going on right now, going door to door in Sinclairville."

Gerace said Raynor was last seen wearing handcuffs, was unarmed and is not considered dangerous.

Schools in the Sinclairville area were put in lockout mode as a precaution. The public is being asked to call 911 if they have any information on Raynor's location.