Search on for three missing boaters

Multiple state and federal agencies are assisting in the search for three kayakers who went missing while on Lake Ontario.

The Somerset Police Department says the three men were last seen leaving a boat launch at Golden Hills State Park in Barker Monday afternoon. Police say the men were reported missing around 6 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard has deployed three boats and is coordinating with a Canadian rescue team. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the search on the shoreline.

Somerset Police Chief John Yotter told the Associated Press Tuesday morning that the 19-year-old and two 22-year-olds are from Pennsylvania. He said the men have relatives in the Somerset area.