Self-driving cars approved for NYS highways

By 34 minutes ago

New York car manufacturers can now apply to test driverless cars on public highways.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced the state will begin accepting applications from companies looking to test or demonstrate autonomous vehicle technology as part of a year-long pilot program authorized by lawmakers this year.

Credit National Public Radio

The vehicles will have to comply with state and federal safety standards and have a $5 million insurance policy in place. During testing on public highways, a person holding a valid driver's license must be in the driver's seat.

The companies will submit reports on the tests to the commissioner of motor vehicles before March 1, 2018.
Cuomo says the program is a step toward making New York "the epicenter of cutting-edge technology and innovation."

Tags: 
self-driving cars
driverless cars

Related Content

With $1.2 million NSF grant, UB to become testing ground for self-driving cars

By Dec 21, 2016
Douglas Levere / University at Buffalo

With a new grant, self-driving cars will be hitting the streets of UB’s North Campus to help researchers learn how best to bring autonomous vehicles into use by the masses.


Ontario taking the wheel in driverless car testing

By Oct 22, 2015
Steve Jurvetson/Wikimedia Commons

Ontario will become Canada's first province to allow testing for self-driving cars. The project will begin on January 1.