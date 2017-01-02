Senate Minority Leader Schumer explains where he's willing to work with Trump

By Michael Mroziak 37 minutes ago

Charles Schumer, the longtime U.S. Senator from New York, enters 2017 as that body's new minority leader. During a recent visit to Buffalo, the Democrat said he wouldn't necessarily oppose legislation just because it has President-Elect Donald Trump's name on it. There are some issues and ideas, he said, for which he's willing to work with Trump.


Schumer pointed to one of Trump's most ambitious proposals, a wide-scale redevelopment of America's roads and bridges.

Senator Charles Schumer is the new minority leader in that house.
Credit www.Schumer.Senate.Gov/WBFO File Photo

"President-Elect Trump has talked about a trillion dollars in infrastructure, which would be a huge shot in the arm to our Western New York economy, creating tens of thousands of good-paying jobs," he said. 

The infrastructure proposal has early bipartisan support among Western New York lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Democratic Congressman Brian Higgins also spoke recently about it. He sits on the House Ways and Means Committee, which will write that body's version of the bill.

"I know the profoundly beneficial influence that infrastructure investment has had in the City of Buffalo, in unleashing the creativity and resources of the private sector," Higgins said. "That's something I look very favorably at."

Schumer, though, has a condition he wants Trump to honor in that infrastructure bill.

"When we spend this trillion dollars on infrastructure, the steel and the pipes and the concrete and all of that should be made in America," the senator said. "It's American taxpayer dollars that are buying these things. Why shouldn't we have American jobs?"

Guaranteeing domestically-produced materials for the project is not as easy as one might think, Schumer suggested. 

"There was a move in the water resources bill, a much smaller bill for water and sewers, to take out the permanent 'buy America' provision," he said. "I'm going to fight that tooth and nail."

Schumer also expressed opinions similar to those of Trump on foreign trade deals. Trump, during his campaign, blasted the North American Free Trade Agreement, signed by then-President Bill Clinton, and the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which awaits ratification. Trump has already vowed to reject the TPP.

Schumer voted against both deals.

But he also vows to fight in defense of Wall Street regulations implemented since the Great Recession. Democrats fear the Republican majority and Trump White House may work to roll back some of those regulations.

Tags: 
Senator Charles Schumer
President-elect Donald Trump

Related Content

Trump cabinet nominees concern Schumer, excite Collins

By Michael Mroziak Dec 13, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

As President-Elect Donald Trump continues to pick his nominees for his Cabinet, some are raising eyebrows while others are raising concerns. The New York Democrat who will soon become the Senate Minority Leader has concerns about several picks.


Protestors oppose Schumer for Minority Leader

By John O'Connor Nov 15, 2016
Bebeto Matthews/AP Photo

U.S. Capitol Police arrested 17 people protesting outside New York Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office Monday. The members of #AllOfUs2016 say Schumer is too close to the banking and finance industries to lead Senate Democrats.

Repealing Obamacare could cost state billions

By Dec 9, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump has promised to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act — also known as Obamacare — and replace it with something else. While no one really knows what that means, one health care analyst with a prominent Albany think tank said New York could be billions of dollars in the hole as a result.


Despite Trump tweets about Cuban normalization, Roswell Park partnership moves full speed ahead

By Michael Mroziak Dec 5, 2016
WBFO file photo

Despite recently tweeted threats by President-Elect Donald Trump to reverse efforts to normalize U.S. relations with Cuba, Roswell Park Cancer Institute is moving full speed ahead with its Cuban partner, the Center for Molecular Immunology, to test a lung cancer vaccine. 