Senate votes to end Obama-era privacy rules

Most congressional headlines are focused on health care this week, but another bill is on the move that could kill off internet privacy protections.

The Senate voted Thursday to put a stop to Obama administration privacy rules that would prevent internet providers like Comcast and Verizon from selling consumer browsing information. The bill looks likely to pass the House and be signed into law by President Trump.

The Obama-era rules, not yet in force, would have blocked cable and phone companies from selling customers’ online data without their permission. Without the rules, customers who don’t want their data sold off would have to opt-out.

Privacy advocates think rolling back the rules will give too much power to broadband providers, an area where consumer choice is often limited. Republican and telecommunications industry critics say the rules would have held back innovation in digital media.