Seneca Buffalo Creek's $40 million expansion nears completion

By Michael Mroziak 33 minutes ago
  • Rows of new slot machines await players in the non-smoking section of Seneca Buffalo Creek, which is about to complete a $40 million expansion project
    View Slideshow 1 of 6
    Rows of new slot machines await players in the non-smoking section of Seneca Buffalo Creek, which is about to complete a $40 million expansion project
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  • A giant video screen greets visitors at the Seneca Buffalo Creek's new entrance. The board will feature content including Buffalo themes, casino information and Seneca cultural segments.
    View Slideshow 2 of 6
    A giant video screen greets visitors at the Seneca Buffalo Creek's new entrance. The board will feature content including Buffalo themes, casino information and Seneca cultural segments.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  • The new non-smoking gaming area is located near the casino's new entrance.
    View Slideshow 3 of 6
    The new non-smoking gaming area is located near the casino's new entrance.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  • A view of the expanded gaming floor on the first level of Seneca Buffalo Creek.
    View Slideshow 4 of 6
    A view of the expanded gaming floor on the first level of Seneca Buffalo Creek.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  • Food samples were on display inside the WD Bar & Grille, the new restaurant opening on the second floor of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.
    View Slideshow 5 of 6
    Food samples were on display inside the WD Bar & Grille, the new restaurant opening on the second floor of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO
  • A second new restaurant, The Creek, is scheduled to open in the near future on the ground level of the Seneca Buffalo Creek casino.
    View Slideshow 6 of 6
    A second new restaurant, The Creek, is scheduled to open in the near future on the ground level of the Seneca Buffalo Creek casino.
    Michael Mroziak, WBFO

A downtown Buffalo casino is nearly finished with its $40 million dollar expansion. Casino officials invited local reporters to preview some of the new additions Thursday.


Upon entering the new expansion entrance on Michigan Street, a large video board greets visitors. That board, casino officials say, will present a mix of content including Buffalo themes, casino information and Seneca cultural segments. 

The main gaming floor has been expanded to include 250 new slot machines. A dedicated, enclosed non-smoking gaming section provides 140 additional slots.

On the ground floor, a restaurant known as The Creek will open in the near future. Upstairs there's a new eatery that has just opened, WD Bar & Grille, that features a balcony view of downtown Buffalo attractions including Riverworks and KeyBank Center. 

Seneca Buffalo Creek general manager Joanne Israel says the casino is already seeing a return on its investment.

"As soon as we opened the expansion floor, we did much better than expected the first few weeks," Israel said. "It was on time and on budget and we're doing a very good job with that. The response from our patron base has been huge."

The restaurants, she said, will especially support Seneca Buffalo Creek's partnerships with other downtown attractions, including KeyBank Center.

"We have a lot of people that come in and the first thing they say is, what do you have to eat?" she said. 

The Seneca Nation of Indians, who also operate casinos in Salamanca and Niagara Falls, opened their Buffalo casino in 2007 in a temporary structure. The permanent building was opened in 2013. Seneca officials say since they opened the Seneca Niagara Casino in 2002, the nation has invested more than $1 billion in its gaming and entertainment facilities.

They say unlike corporate-run casinos elsewhere in the U.S., the Senecas have an attachment to the land on which they're investing.

"This has been part of the Seneca Nation's homeland for a long time before there was a City of Buffalo or Erie County," said Kevin W. Seneca, vice chairman of the casino's board of directors. "We take a little more pride than another corporation would with the area."

The expansion project, according to casino officials, has created 300 new jobs, 200 of which have been filled.

A formal grand opening celebration is planned for the spring.

Tags: 
WBFO Business Desk
seneca buffalo creek casino
Seneca Nation of Indians
casinos

Related Content

$40 million Buffalo casino expansion marks construction milestone

By May 12, 2016
WBFO's Chris Caya

All eyes looked toward the sky Wednesday, as the last steel beam of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino $40 million expansion was set into place.

Senecas embark on $40 million Buffalo Creek Casino expansion

By Jan 14, 2016
Chris Caya WBFO News

More growth is underway at the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Seneca President Maurice John was among the officials who helped break ground on the $40 million project Thursday.


Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino opens tonight

By Aug 27, 2013
Chris Caya/wbfo news

There will be fireworks over downtown Buffalo tonight as part of the grand opening of the new Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. 

Unleashed casino revenue to replenish city coffers

By Jun 18, 2013
File photo

While the City of Niagara Falls received much of the attention when the casino revenue sharing deal was announced last week, the City of Buffalo will also benefit.