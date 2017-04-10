Senecas move towards energy independence

A new wind turbine is up and running in Irving - about 30 miles south of Buffalo. It's part of the Seneca Nation of Indians' plan to become energy independent.

Seneca Energy's wind turbine, near the Gil Lay Sports Arena, in Irving, is expected to cut carbon emissions by 86 million pounds over its 20 year life span.
