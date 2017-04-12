Sentencing hearing postponed for Lockport fire teen

Sentencing has been delayed for a Niagara County teenager charged in a tire recycling plant fire that killed his friend.

The 14-year-old boy was expected to be sentenced Tuesday. However, he reportedly has been hospitalized at Erie County Medical Center - the third time since October - and ECMC has been dealing with its own problem: a computer virus that has disrupted the flow of information.

The teen will now be sentenced on April 25 in Niagara County Family Court in Lockport, where the fire last August killed Joseph Phillips, also 14.

Authorities say the two Lockport teens set fires in a vacant building at High Tread International that soon spread throughout the complex. The fire forced hundreds of residents from their homes.

Phillips got trapped inside. Before he died he called his friend and left a voice mail pleading for help. The surviving teen's phone had video of them setting fires. He pleaded guilty last month to arson and burglary.