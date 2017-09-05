Sewage overflow issues arise after weekend rains in Western New York

By 3 minutes ago
Originally published on September 5, 2017 2:58 pm

The topic of sewage discharge is back in the spotlight again in Niagara Falls and surrounding areas.


The New York State alert system issued a warning about a discharge in the Niagara River, due to this weekend’s heavy rains.

There was an estimated 147,000 gallons of untreated sewage, along with rain water  released into the river, near Sewage Plant Road in Niagara Falls.

The discharge took place last night at around 6 p.m. This comes after another release into the river on Saturday of  315,000 gallons.

Heavy rains caused sewer discharges in other areas, throughout the region as well including the Black Rock Canal, the Buffalo River, Scajaquada Creek and Casanova Creel

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently issued a notice of violation to the Niagara Falls Water Board, after a sewage discharge caused visible changes to the water this summer.

The problem of sewer overflows is something that is shared among many cities along the Great Lakes States corridor. They’re systems are sometimes overwhelmed by the season’s heavy rains.

Niagara Falls

