Sherry Lansing, former CEO of Paramount, reflects on her career in show business

For a good long while, Sherry Lansing was the highest-ranking woman in the entertainment industry, both as the head of production at 20th Century Fox and then later as the CEO of Paramount. Under her tenure, Paramount saw huge success with "Forrest Gump," "Braveheart," "Titanic," "Saving Private Ryan" and the launch of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. We talked about her life and career, which is also documented in Stephen Galloway's new biography "Leading Lady: Sherry Lansing and the Making of a Hollywood Groundbreaker."

