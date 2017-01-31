That shirt you’re wearing? It’s a global product

Nearly all clothing sold in the United States is imported from other countries. It can pass through a lot of hands, with the fibers coming from one country, getting turned into fabric in another, and sewn together in yet a third before ending up in a U.S. store. President Donald Trump said he plans to renegotiate U.S. trade deals, and his administration has floated the idea of putting tariffs of 20 percent on imports. What would those tariffs mean for the apparel industry?