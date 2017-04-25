Shoreline Trail bridge now open for bicyclists, pedestrians

A bicycle and pedestrian bridge crossing over a busy Buffalo highway is now open to the public. Congressman Brian Higgins celebrated completion of the Shoreline Trail bridge Tuesday.

WBFO's Michael Mroziak reports.

The $5.2 million bridge is part of a broader $60 million Peace Bridge Gateway project. Of that money, $15 million came from federal funds secured by Congressman Brian Higgins, who was at the Shoreline Trail bridge to mark its opening.

"The Peace Bridge Gateway Project allowed for a reconfigured design of the Shoreline Trail, adding 700 feet of new path directly adjacent to the water, enhancing safety of the trail and providing panoramic views," said Higgins.

The new bridge is just one piece in a 6.5-mile Riverwalk that extends from Erie Basin Marina in Buffalo up to the City of Tonawanda, along the Niagara River.

Other projects either completed or still in progress include a reconnection of Front Park by removing Baird Drive, rehabilitation of the Ferry Street Bridge connecting Niagara Street and Broderick Park, rehabilitation of Bird Island Pier, reconstruction of the Niagara Street Corridor that includes the introduction of bike lanes and the dredging of Black Rock Channel.

"We're trying to make connections between all these waterfront destinations so they're unfettered, so you have unobstructed access along the waterfront corridor that includes Canalside, the lake and both the Niagara and Buffalo Rivers," said the congressman.