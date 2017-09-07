Siena Poll: NYers say leave confederate statues up

A new Siena poll shows that a majority of New York State voters do not think Confederate statues or memorials should be taken down.

The survey from Siena College shows that by a 59 to 35 percent margin, New York voters say Confederate statues or memorials should stay up.

Breaking down the numbers, Siena Pollster Steve Greenberg says that while a small majority of Democrats believes that Confederate statues or memorials should remain, 84 percent of Republicans and 66 percent of Independents say they should stay up.

Also, the survey shows that a large majority of Upstate New York voters feel the Confederate flags and statues should remain.

And the Siena Poll shows that black voters want the Confederate material taken down, by a 52 to 40 percent margin, while white and Latino voters want them to remain by a better than two to one margin.