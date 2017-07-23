Silver Alert: Missing 79-year-old man

A silver alert has been issued for a missing elderly man reported to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or a related cognitive disorder.

Harold Roberts is a 79-year-old black man about 6'1" weighing 130 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last known to be at a residence near Parker Blvd in the Town of Tonawanda. Roberts was wearing black pants, a grey checkered shirt, a black windbreaker and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information, should call Town of Tonawanda Police at 716-876-5300.
 

