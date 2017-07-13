Silver corruption conviction overturned

By 5 hours ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ A federal appeals court has overturned the corruption conviction of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver. 

Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.
Credit New York Now

The ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came Thursday.  
 Silver was sentenced last year to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of collecting $4 million in kickbacks from a cancer researcher and real estate developers in return for using his powerful post to help them. He has not had to report to prison while he awaited the outcome of his appeal. 

The appeals court said the judge's instructions on the law were not consistent with a recent Supreme Court ruling. 

The Supreme Court recently reversed the conviction of Virginia Republican ex-Gov. Robert McDonnell. It raised the standards prosecutors must use when they accuse public officials of wrongdoing.
 

Tags: 
Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver

Related Content

Silver, Skelos seek freedom pending appeals

By Associated Press Jul 13, 2016
Matt Ryan / New York Now

Reacting to a Supreme Court ruling, two former top New York State legislators convicted of public corruption crimes are urging judges to let them remain free pending appeal.

Silver to be sentenced today

By Associated Press May 3, 2016
WBFO File Photo

Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver will soon learn his fate, following his November conviction in a $5 million corruption case. Judge Valerie Caproni is scheduled to sentence the Manhattan Democrat today.

Democrats win Silver seat, Skelos race too close to call

By Apr 20, 2016
Charles Lane, WSHU

Two special elections were also held Tuesday, to fill the seats vacated by the two former legislative leaders, who were both convicted of felony corruption and had to resign.


Silver's days as Assembly Speaker ends Monday

By WBFO Newsroom & Associated Press Feb 2, 2015

Sheldon Silver's 21 years as the leader of the New York State Assembly are coming to a close. The Manhattan Democrat will resign late Monday following his arrest on federal corruption charges.

Silver steps back as legal troubles mount

By Jan 26, 2015
WBFO File Photo

Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver is backing away from power as he deals with public corruption charges facing him in federal court. Silver is appointing five Assembly members to share in his duties.