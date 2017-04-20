The site of Buffalo's new train station expected to be decided today

A vote is scheduled Thursday by the members of the Buffalo Train Station Selection Committee. But one of the members is faulting the process.

Congressman Brian Higgins raised concerns about the train station site selection process in a letter to the Committee's Chair Mayor Byron Brown. Higgins questioned why members have not received copies of public comments or an agenda for today's meeting. Brown said it's been an open and transparent process.



"Information has been shared with every member of the committee. Congressman Higgins is a member of the committee, appointed by Governor Cuomo, and has had staff attend every single committee meeting," Brown said.

In response to Higgins claiming "the fix was in," Brown said, he rejects that comment as absolutely false.



"If the fix is looking at facts, then maybe that's the way they feel. But no decision has been made yet. When we meet will be looking at all of the information that has been analyzed by the engineering consultant. And we will make a fact based decision," Brown said.

Sites to be voted on include the Central Terminal on the city's East Side. And near the existing Amtrak station downtown. According to a recent survey by the Empire State Passengers Association, a majority of riders prefer a downtown location.

