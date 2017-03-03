Six people injured in school bus-pickup truck collision

Six people sustained minor injuries in a school bus-pickup truck collision Friday morning in Niagara County.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says several 911 calls came in just after 8 a.m. reporting an injury accident at the intersection of Rochester Road and Griswold Street in Royalton. When patrol units arrived on the scene, they found a pickup truck and school bus had collided, trying to get through the intersection at the same time.

The truck driver was transported by private vehicle to Eastern Niagara Hospital-Lockport for treatment of a non-life threatening injury. Five students were also injured. One was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries, one was transported by ambulance to ENH for a non-life threatening injury, and three others were transported by private vehicle to ENH for non-life threatening injuries.

The remaining 14 students, including the bus driver, were uninjured. The school bus had students from the Barker School District onboard and were en route to Royalton-Hartland High School, before an eventual destination to Orleans/Niagara BOCES in Medina.

No charges have been filed at this time.