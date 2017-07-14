Six protestors arrested at Sheriff fundraiser

By Marian Hetherly 4 hours ago
  • Fire Howard Coalition

Six people were arrested at an Orchard Park fundraiser for Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard Thursday evening.

The protestors, under what they called the "loose coalition of Fire Howard," lined the entrance to the California Road restaurant upon the Republican's arrival, chanting and holding strongly-worded signs that read "Enter Here Racists," among other things.

A handful of protestors disrupted the fundraiser from inside the restaurant. Five were arrested, given appearance tickets by Orchard Park Police and released. Police say another protestor, 26-year-old Amanda Kisselstei, also was arrested, but had an outstanding warrant and was transferred to Buffalo Police.

The protestors said they wanted to draw attention to the recent deaths at the county Holding Center, the disproportionate number of people of color who are incarcerated, as well as Howard's participation at a recent "Spirit of America" rally in downtown Buffalo at which Aryan Nation supporters attended.

Howard has been Sheriff since 2005 and is running for re-election against Democrat and former Buffalo FBI chief Bernie Tolbert.

Tolbert challenging Howard in sheriff's race

By May 3, 2017
Eileen Elibol

Former FBI Agent Bernie Tolbert made it official on Tuesday: He is running against Tim Howard in his re-election bid as Erie County Sheriff. A graduate of Lafayette High School and the University at Buffalo, Tolbert enjoys a lengthy resume which includes a stint as Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo FBI office and time as a Vice President in charge of security for the NBA.


Sheriff called out for speaking at 'hateful' Trump rally in uniform

By Apr 3, 2017
WBFO's Mike Desmond

A uniformed Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard spoke at a political rally in Buffalo's Niagara Square on Saturday and Democratic County Chairman Jeremy Zellner says he should resign because of the tenor of the event.


Holding Center death was homicide caused by deputies, report finds

By Oct 19, 2016

The local lawyer representing the family of a man who died in the Erie County Holding Center is praising the work of the New York State Commission of Correction. The commission issued its final report in the 2012 death of 35-year-old Robert Metcalf, finding it a homicide caused by improper restraint used by Erie County deputies.

Agreement reached in Holding Center suit

WBFO News file photo

By WBFO Newsroom

Buffalo, NY – The federal lawsuit over substandard conditions at the Erie County Holding Center has been settled.

U.S. Attorney William Hochul outlined details of the agreement Thursday morning in downtown Buffalo.

Hochul called the stipulated order of dismissal an historic agreement that will improve jail conditions and protect prisoners rights.

This ends a four-year battle over conditinos inside the County Holding Center.

Erie County and US Justice Department agree on suicide prevention plan at Holding Center

WBFO News photo By Eileen Buckley

By WBFO News

Buffalo, NY – A deal announced late Thursday afternoon between Erie County and the US Justice Department will improve suicide screening at the Holding Center.

Under the agreement, jail staff will receive annual training. The design of cells at the Holding Center will also change. Bunks, bars and air vents that have made it possible for inmates to hang themselves will be altered or redesigned entirely to minimize the likelihood of them being used in suicide attempts.