Six protestors arrested at Sheriff fundraiser

Six people were arrested at an Orchard Park fundraiser for Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard Thursday evening.

The protestors, under what they called the "loose coalition of Fire Howard," lined the entrance to the California Road restaurant upon the Republican's arrival, chanting and holding strongly-worded signs that read "Enter Here Racists," among other things.

A handful of protestors disrupted the fundraiser from inside the restaurant. Five were arrested, given appearance tickets by Orchard Park Police and released. Police say another protestor, 26-year-old Amanda Kisselstei, also was arrested, but had an outstanding warrant and was transferred to Buffalo Police.

The protestors said they wanted to draw attention to the recent deaths at the county Holding Center, the disproportionate number of people of color who are incarcerated, as well as Howard's participation at a recent "Spirit of America" rally in downtown Buffalo at which Aryan Nation supporters attended.

Howard has been Sheriff since 2005 and is running for re-election against Democrat and former Buffalo FBI chief Bernie Tolbert.