Slow Roll Buffalo begins third season of community bike rides

Slow Roll Buffalo returns Monday evening with a new season of bicycle rides through the city's diverse neighborhoods.

Now in its third season, Slow Roll is an unqualified success. To date, 50,000 riders have participated. As many as 2,500 will turn out on any given Monday evening. Co-founder Seamus Gallivan says Slow Roll is open to everyone regardless of skill level.

"It's all about getting people on their bikes to enjoy the city and all that there is to see," Gallivan said.

On Monday evenings between now and October, Slow Roll will take participants on a 10 mile bicycle ride through various parts of the city.

There is a lot of planning with 100 volunteers helping out. Gallivan says notices are posted in neighborhoods well in advance of the rides. And he said bike riders will yield in cases of emergency.

"We are able to stop for emergency vehicles and buses," Gallivan said. "This year, we're going to pay more attention to letting buses through."

Monday night's ride will begin at 6:30 at Niagara Square. There will be a post-ride party with live music and refreshments.

More information and the full 2017 schedule of rides is available at https://slowrollbuffalo.org.