Social media threat directed at Hamburg school

Police in the Village of Hamburg are investigating a social media threat that appeared Thursday night and was directed at Hamburg High School.

A message posted on the Hamburg Central School District’s Facebook page said a “student posted a threat”.

"Within minutes, the student responsible was identified and the police were called. At this point, the Hamburg Central School District is assisting the Hamburg Village Police Department in their active investigation into the incident. It is important for all of our students, their families and our staff to know that Hamburg High School will be as safe for learning and work tomorrow as it is every day."

The message also asked anyone who believes they have information regarding this incident should contact the Hamburg Village Police at 649-9300.