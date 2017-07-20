SolarCity co-founder joins his brother in leaving company

The co-founder of SolarCity, now owned by Tesla, is leaving the company.

Credit SolarCity

Peter Rive is also the designer and developer of solar panels scheduled to be built en masse in a new plant in South Buffalo, built with financial help from the so-called Buffalo Billion.

Rive co-founded SolarCity with his brother Lyndon Rive in 2006. They are cousins to Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk. Lyndon left the company two months ago.

Tesla took over SolarCity for $2.6 billion last November. Tesla engineers will take over development of the solar panels designed by Rive.

Tags: 
SolarCity
Buffalo Billion
south buffalo
solar
Tesla

