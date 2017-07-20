SolarCity co-founder joins his brother in leaving company

The co-founder of SolarCity, now owned by Tesla, is leaving the company.

Peter Rive is also the designer and developer of solar panels scheduled to be built en masse in a new plant in South Buffalo, built with financial help from the so-called Buffalo Billion.

Rive co-founded SolarCity with his brother Lyndon Rive in 2006. They are cousins to Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk. Lyndon left the company two months ago.

Tesla took over SolarCity for $2.6 billion last November. Tesla engineers will take over development of the solar panels designed by Rive.