Somalia's new president has Buffalo ties

The Buffalo area can claim the new leader of Somalia as one of its own.

WBFO's Chris Caya reports on Buffalo's connection to Somalia's new president.

Somalia's new president, Mohamed A. Farmajo, has lived in Western New York since the late 1980s. Farmajo is a dual U.S.-Somali national who graduated from the University at Buffalo and worked for local and state government.



"He still has a great deal of family in the Buffalo area, and friends. And we're all excited and happy for him," said Joel Giambra.

A former Erie County Executive, Giambra has been close friends with Farmajo for nearly 20 years. In 2010/2011 he served several months as prime minister of Somalia. And Giambra says he put his life on the line by running for president.



"When he was prime minister there were attempts to kill him and attempts on his life. So he's obviously a man of great courage and great conviction," Giambra said.

It's a great opportunity, Giambra says, for Formajo to collaborate with fellow New Yorker, U.S. President Donald Trump, on eradicating terrorism in Somalia and across the world.



"So we're very proud of his efforts. We're very proud of his courage and his integrity. And finally the people of Somalia have a leader who will put their needs and their priorities first," Giambra said.

Trump's executive order barring travel to seven mostly Muslim countries includes Somalia. According to the Associated Press, Farmajo's swearing in moves the country toward its first fully functioning central government in 25 years.

