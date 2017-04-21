Son suspected in murder of mother

An Eden man suspected in the murder of his mother is in custody, in Erie, PA.

In Buffalo Friday, Erie County District Attorney, John Flynn said, Eden Police found 79-year-old Mary Kozak fatally shot in her home, at 8925 East Eden Road, around 4:00 PM Thursday afternoon.

Flynn says, Kozak was located a few hours later in a hotel room in Erie - but he would not come out - so police there obtained an arrest warrant from a judge in Eden.



"And they used the arrest warrant to break in essentially the door of the hotel room and go in and get him. And they found him in the bathroom of the hotel room and were able to ascertain him without incident," Flynn said.

He wouldn't speculate what led to the murder.



"He lived with his mother. He is not married, no kids. He was a single individual living with mom at home," Flynn said.

The DA says Kozak is being held in Erie, without bail, until he can be extradited back to Buffalo. He says a civilian had phoned police and identified the suspect.

