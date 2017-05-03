Sound artist using NASA transmissions from the past to look to the future

There is no sound perceptible to the human ear in outer space, so it might seem an improbable subject for a sound art installation. But that is exactly what sound artist Tom Kostusiak is creating. His current work takes audiences back in time to the early days of space exploration and to an imaginary point in the universe where NASA transmissions might all be converging. WBFO Arts & Culture Desk producer Scott Sackett visited Kostusiak in his studio and has this artist profile.

WBFO Arts & Culture Desk producer Scott Sackett with an audio profile of sound artist Tom Kostusiak

Click here and here for links to a NASA applet on sound waves for K-12 students and here for an article about sound waves in deep space.