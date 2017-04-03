SPCA moving into new $15M W. Seneca home

By 32 minutes ago

The Erie County SPCA is closed this week, as the organization moves from its 55-year-old home in the Town of Tonawanda to a $15 million new home on Harlem Road in West Seneca. The new facility will have better quarters for domestic animals and ailing wild animals.

Moving is underway, with the only adoptions this week at off-site locations. President and CEO Gary Willoughby says the public has been really supportive with a large number of adoptions recently, as the word spread of the need to find new homes for as many animals as possible in anticipation of the move.

Willoughby says a lot of the move is back-office stuff.

"Most of it's kind of the boring stuff. It's getting offices set up and getting certainly a lot of things like the Veterinary Department, getting that up as soon as possible so we can start doing spay-neuter again," he says. "We're low on animals now. We want to bring them in as quick as possible, but we have to be able to perform spay-neuter surgeries and do dentals and all that kind of stuff. So priority is getting ready so we can house new animals as they come in."

The small animals are being moved and farm animals will also be traveling from Tonawanda to West Seneca as animal care staff can arrange it. Willoughby says it was just time to replace the old facility.

"It served so well for so many years, but it long since should have been retired," he says. "So just having double the square footage we have now is huge. Better areas to isolate and ventilate. The ventilation is so much better. Our new Lipsey Clinic that we're going to have, as well, is going to allow us to help people who are in danger of having to surrender their pets."

In the new facility, the cats will be allowed to occupy large rooms together, something Willoughby says the public wanted. He says the new facility also will have much better facilities for wild animals, with outdoor caged areas for birds to fly.

"Our wildlife area was so undersized in our current facility that we can actually do our job properly now," Willoughby says. "That's one of the biggest dramatic increases in space, is what we're allowed. They carved out a little piece of the garage for wildlife and it was really, really tough. Now we have  beautiful rooms that you can keep different species apart from each other. We have bird flight cages outside."

A grand opening is planned for May 13.

Tags: 
SPCA
Gary Willoughby
west seneca
Town of Tonawanda
pets

Related Content

SPCA breaks ground for new shelter and clinic in West Seneca

By May 16, 2016
WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

The SPCA Serving Erie County broke ground Monday for a new shelter and clinic in West Seneca. It has been more than 50 years since the SPCA first located to Ensminger Road in Tonawanda, but now construction has begun on a state-of-the art shelter at 300 Harlem Road. 

New state law allows people to buried with pets

By & Sep 29, 2016
Lian Bunny/WBFO News

Pet owners who want to spend eternity with their beloved companions will be able to do so in many cemeteries under a new law signed this week by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Disturbing findings revealed in report on the Niagara County SPCA

By & Jim Pastrick Jan 27, 2012

Some very disturbing and stunning findings were revealed in a report released Friday morning on the Niagara County SPCA and its care of animals.

The leader of the the SPCA of Erie County issued her report on the investigation into the Niagara County SPCA. 

The 116 page report revealed some startling information on the death of cats and dogs at the Niagara County facility that has been under fire over the last couple of months involving allegations of a high rate of euthanizations.  

"Horrific" conditions at Wyoming County SPCA

By Feb 16, 2012
Google photo

Deplorable and horrific are words used by those who took part in the raid at the Wyoming County SPCA in Attica.

Armed with search warrants Wednesday, State Police and the Erie County SPCA began conducting the raid.

 State Police Major Christopher Cummings says they responded to complaints of overcrowding and abuse at the facility.