You know AAA as the big truck that comes to help when your car breaks down on the highway. But the auto club was an original mobility disrupter, one of the first car-service companies back when people were trading in their horses for a Model T. Now it’s the latest entrant to the car-sharing market. AAA’s “Gig” is rolling out in San Francisco as a bid to lure younger members.

