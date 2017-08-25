State assembly woman says Paladino should end battle

Late last week Carl Paladino was kicked off the Buffalo School board by State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia. But Paladino is vowing to fight to retain his Park District seat. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley talked with New York State Assembly woman Crystal Peoples-Stokes who says Paladino needs to move-on and not waste the school district's dollars.

“I’ve known him for a long time and I think, you know, the world is bigger than your opinion Carl,” remarked Assembly woman Peoples-Stokes.

The Assembly woman responding to our question about Paladino's plans for a legal battle. Peoples-Stokes tells WBFO it's time for Paladino to be open minded and hear what others have to say.

“You will realize perhaps it makes more sense to allow this community to heal as a result of this, then for you to continue to pursue it. In fact, if the district has to end up continuing to spend legal dollars because of your challenges and your appeals, then quite frankly your mission is not being successful at all because now, instead of using resources in the classroom we’re using them in the courtroom,” replied Peoples-Stokes.

Peoples-Stokes tells us she wasn't surprised by Commissioner Elia's ruling. Elia order the immediate removal of Paladino based on his violation of Executive session rules. He released closed door discussions about the teachers’ contract. But Paladino and his attorney argue Elia removed him because of his racist remarks made late last year, violating his free speech rights.

However, the Assembly woman says Elia made the right decision after holding a grueling hearing for Paladino.

“She listened and she found a way, because he provided it, to legally remove him from the board. I do not think his free speech issue was stepped on at all and I would implore that he would temper the tone and the content of his free speech,” Peoples-Stokes remarked.