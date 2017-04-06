State budget talks collapse, governor blamed

New York State budget talks collapsed Wednesday night after members of the Senate left the Capitol, with lawmakers from both parties blaming Gov. Andrew Cuomo for scuttling negotiations over the spending plan, now several days late.

Members of the Senate and Assembly insist they were close to an agreement and hoped to pass a budget this week after blowing past a Saturday deadline. Those hopes eroded Wednesday night after the Democratic governor summoned reporters to his office to say that while he would continue to negotiate, there was no final agreement. Less than an hour later the Senate walked out.

"What is happening right now is ridiculous," said Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers. "Dysfunction and chaos has descended on Albany. This situation has spiraled out of control and New Yorkers deserve better."

On Monday, at Cuomo's insistence, lawmakers passed a two-month budget extension to ensure vital government functions continued until a final budget deal was approved. Cuomo said the extension, which also included funds for several big transportation and economic development projects, would give lawmakers time to reach a good deal.

"No one wants to be in a position where the budget is late," Cuomo told reporters. "... I am doing the best I can to bring them to closure. But I also know they have very strong opinions on both sides."

Wednesday night, Cuomo updated reporters again on the status of talks, saying he will keep negotiating on a budget as long as lawmakers stay in Albany.

Major sticking points included education spending and an affordable housing tax credit for New York City developers. Another dispute centered on a Democratic proposal to raise the age of adult criminal responsibility from 16 to 18.

"The Assembly speaker reneged on a common sense agreement regarding Raise the Age that would protect public safety," said Senator Catharine Young, R-Olean. "The Senate’s position all along has been that juvenile offenders should not be incarcerated in adult prisons and that troubled youth should receive counseling and other needed services. However, violent crimes such as rape and murder should not be decriminalized.

Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said it was not clear to him what the problems were.

"Nobody seems to know what is going on. Currently, one minute we think we have bills coming to print and the next minute there are no bills being printed. Nobody can come up with a decent explanation as to why," Giglio said. "The only thing we hear is that it's a fluid situation and things keep on changing. It kind of surprises me because March 31 comes at the same time each year when we are supposed to have a budget."

In his Southern Tier district, there are two-key issues - school aid and the budget for road and bridge work - and neither has been resolved.

"We are entering the road and bridge repair season. We have a lot of infrastructure problems in the State of New York," said Giglio. "There is money that allegedly was going to be appropriated to address that. Up until this point, again we haven't see those final numbers either. So, again, what you have is an incomplete product."

Senator Pat Gallivan, R-Elma, is part of the leadership as a committee chair and even he is not completely sure what some of the problems are.

"Today, we actually thought that we would be finishing up. We were ready. Yesterday, last night, we passed three or four bills. We anticipated more and they didn't come," Gallivan said. "So we came back in today and were assured that the bills were going to continue to come and we were ready to work so long as we had work to do."

Gallivan said school districts are getting nervous because they need to put a budget together for the mid-May budget votes. Without hard numbers on school aid, districts may start putting austerity budgets together, just in case, he said.

"As different issues were agreed upon, Uber for instance, then we moved on to another issue and if there was not an area of agreement, the other earlier agreement fell apart because of whatever," he said. "Some people have had bruised feelings or some people didn't of think of something before when they agreed to something on a different issue."

Lawmakers will not get paid until a budget is passed.

The failure to reach a deal is a defeat for legislative leaders and Cuomo, a possible White House contender in 2020 who touted a string of on-time budgets early in his tenure as proof that Albany had ended its tradition of dysfunction.

Senate Deputy Majority Leader John DeFrancisco, R-Syracuse, said Cuomo began raising new budget issues for the first time Wednesday, a move which complicated the talks.

"We're supposed to be moving toward conclusion of a budget," he said. "It's now April 5, for the first time this morning the governor's office raised the issue of (funding for indigent) legal defense. ... We can't continue to close something down if you keep raising new issues."

Frustrated Democrats in the Assembly were more pointed.

"There's bipartisan agreement that the governor is the problem and has subtly sabotaged the negotiations," said Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, D-Westchester County.

As late as Wednesday evening, lawmakers said they were close to resolution, and both chambers had begun voting on budget bills.

"Sometimes it feels like we get to the five-yard line and then we get pushed back a little bit," Sen. Rich Funke, a Rochester-area Republican said Wednesday before the deal fell apart. "We're close. We're very close. We need to get it wrapped up tonight."

Several key provisions are largely agreed upon, including greater college tuition assistance, an increase of $1 billion for education spending and $2.5 billion for upgrades to the state's water infrastructure.

The budget also would allow Uber and Lyft to expand into upstate cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany. The two app-based ride-hailing services are now limited to the New York City area

Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan of Long Island said he would call the Senate back into session when a deal is reached. Members of the Assembly said they would return Thursday in hopes of reviving the talks, though they may have little to do with the Senate adjourned.

The full Legislature is next scheduled to convene April 24.