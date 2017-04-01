State budget will be late this year

The new fiscal year began today for the State of New York, and for the first time under Governor Andrew Cuomo's leadership, the state budget will be late.

Lawmakers are expected to be burning the late night oil as they work to have an agreement in place for Monday. A consensus across the aisle appears to have been reached on increased funding for aging water systems, boosting tuition assistance, and allowing the spread of ride hailing services into upstate cities. The primary point of contention is raising the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18 years of age. Only New York and North Carolina allow prosecuting minors as adults.

Cuomo is urging lawmakers to have a deal in place by Monday.