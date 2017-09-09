State files for arbitration in casino revenue dispute

Governor Andrew Cuomo is resorting to binding arbitration in the state's ongoing dispute with the Seneca Nation of Indians over the sharing of casino revenues.

The Senecas contend they have fulfilled their obligation under the casino compact to share revenue with local governments. Cuomo disagrees. The state filed for arbitration Thursday.

In a written response released Friday afternoon, a Seneca spokesman says Cuomo's action comes as no surprise.

The Senecas say they expect their side will prevail when arguments are presented to the arbitration panel.