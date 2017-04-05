With state school aid undecided, districts left guesstimating

School districts have been left in limbo, with the passage of a New York state budget extender instead of an approved spending plan.

School boards look to the state budget process each year to see what amount of aid they will get. Once they find that out, they put together their individual budget plans, hold public hearings and then a vote in May.

Because of the budget extender, school boards still do not know what their aid will be, even though they have mandatory budget planning to do.

"As a result, they’re gonna have to guess," said David Albert, spokesman for the New York State School Boards Association.

He said one option is to base their budget proposals on what Governor Cuomo proposed - $1 billion extra for schools (the legislature has asked for more).

"That, again, is a little bit risky because it’s not a given," Albert said. Cuomo and the legislature may change their minds if there are big federal budget cuts.

School boards have to finish their proposed budgets by April 21. Lawmakers say they are poised to approve a budget, so one may be in place before that date. The state budget extender ends on May 31.