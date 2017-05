Department stores, those vestiges of the past, just can’t catch a break these days. Yesterday, shares of both Macy’s and Kohl's plummeted as investors grow more pessimistic about brick-and-mortar retail in an e-commerce world. There is one silver lining: Business from store-branded credit cards is up, but it likely won’t be enough to reverse the overall trend.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.