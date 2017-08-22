Stormy weather headed into region

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued Wind Advisory for Northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans Counties from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Winds will be from the southwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of 45 to 50 miles an hour. Forecasters warn the winds could cause loose outdoor objects to blow over. It could also bring down small tree limbs and has the potential of causing isolated power outages.

The Wind Advisory includes the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

The weather service also warns of a severe weather threat as thunderstorms will develop over the Western New York region early Tuesday afternoon. It will be followed by another line of storms late Tuesday afternoon and early evening. The storms will pack damaging winds of 60-miles per hour and could produce torrential rains. This will include Erie, Niagara, Wyoming, Orleans, Genesee, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties.

“Enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms expanded. Damaging wind gusts are possible early this afternoon through this evening,” stated the National Weather Service Buffalo Twitter feed.

The weather service also issued beach hazards statement for the beaches of Lake Erie and Chautauqua Counties from 1 p.m. through the evening hours Tuesday. Strong currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.