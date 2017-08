Every theater season at the Stratford Festival produces a role people talk about. One of those this season is Beatrice-Joanna in Thomas Middleton and William Rowley's "The Changeling."

WBFO's Mike Desmond talks with Mikaela Davies at this season's Stratford Festival.

It is a Jacobean look at murder and the price of murder, shifted to Franco Spain during the Spanish Civil War. As Beatrice-Joanna, Mikaela Davies gets a great role as a spoiled daughter of a great noble.