Student Journals: Canisius’s Jesuit education

A Canisius High School student reflected on his time spent at the all-boys, Jesuit school as part of our Student Journals project. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says he's now ready to head to college. 

WBFO's Student Journals project.
Credit WBFO News photo by Jonny Moran

“I’m Christopher Augustin for WBFO. You know not trying to feel pompous or anything, you now I definitely feel prepared because of all the things I've studied at Canisius,” Augustin said.

Christopher Augustin graduated from Canisius High School in Buffalo this past May.
Credit Photo provided by Canisius High School

Christopher Augustin first attended NativtyMiguel School in Buffalo at the St. Augustine Campus for Boys – an inner-city, catholic middle school. It prepared him for his journey to Canisius. 

The high school hosts a population of young men from diverse backgrounds throughout the Western New York community. Augustin talked candidly about being an African American. According to the school's break down, of the more than 800-students who attend, approximately 750 are white with 16-percent are students of color.

“I came into Canisius knowing that was the ratio. I didn’t have any issues, but you know it something noticeable and it’s something that takes time to adjust. But what I think what set me up and got me use to it was attending the HAP program (Higher Achievement program) – it’s a great program. If you’re in 7th grade going into 8th grade – I definitely recommend it if you are interested in going to Canisius because it is a great opportunity to meet other kids that will potentially be in your class,”Augustin remarked.   

Christopher Augustin will be attending Canisius College this fall.
Credit Photo provided by Canisius High School

Augustin has embraced the Jesuit education. The school boasts a 98-percent graduation rate.  Augustin credits the school for shaping him as a young man.

“To be a man for other and offering my youth services and my time to help other people out – so I can definitely bring that to Canisius,” Augustin explained.

Augustin has selected another Jesuit school for his undergraduate work.  He will be starting at Canisius College for the fall semester.

Student Journals
Canisius High School
Education
WBFO Education Desk

Related Content

Student Journals: Cheektowaga teens on bullying

WBFO News photo by Jonny Moran

As part of our recent Student Journals project we spoke with a couple of students from Cheektowaga Central High School. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says they described bullying. 

The Education Experience: WBFO’s education special

Nick Domiano / WNED|WBFO

WBFO produced a special radio program called The Education Experience. WBFO spearheaded unique initiatives to speak with students. Cafeteria Chats took us directly into schools across the region and our Student Journals provided area students with a chance to conduct their own interviews. 


Student Journals: Teenage self-esteem

WBFO News photo by Jonny Moran

Throughout July you have heard reporting from area students who participated in our Student Journals project.  WBFO gave students digital recording equipment so they could ask questions about teenage life.  In our final installment  we return to Frontier High School in Hamburg where student Deja Jenkins served as a lead reporter talking with her classmate about self-esteem.  

Student Journals: Frontier Central High School

WBFO News Photo by Jonny Moran

As part of WBFO's ongoing education reporting we are launching a new project called Student Journals. Over the next few weeks you will be hearing from Western New York high school students as they conduct interviews with other classmates. WBFO gave students digital recording equipment so they could ask questions to other students about teenage life. In some instances, the students created their own themes. 

Student Journals: Teens respond to ‘Make America Great Again’

WBFO News photo by Jonny Moran

Our nation's political climate has caused a great deal of division inside some schools among students. WBFO's Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley says Amherst Center High School teens discuss how the Trump presidency has changed relationships as part of our Student Journals series.   

Canisius High School ready to create new art center

Photo provided by Canisius High School

Canisius High School in Buffalo is getting ready to create a new art center.  The school has purchased the Conners mansion at 1140 Delaware Avenue on Delaware. It is directly across from the school campus at the corner of Delaware and West Ferry Street. 

Traditional library space reconfigured for new high-tech learning

WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

As more and more schools hook up to high-tech, digital learning, school libraries are dramatically changing. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley visited Canisius High School in Buffalo to check out the newly renovated library.   


Students participate in lesson of ‘mercy’

WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

A Roman Catholic church on Buffalo's East Side continues a tremendous task of feeding those in need this holiday season.  St. Luke's Mission of Mercy to help provides more than two-thousand families with food bags. WBFO's Focus on Education Reporter Eileen Buckley watched the process as area students stepped up to volunteer.