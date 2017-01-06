Students stranded as winter blast hits West Seneca

Dozens of elementary students had to remain in their schools for hours after classes ended when lake effect storms dumped more than two feet of snow on the area Thursday.

Administrators in the West Seneca School District say nearly 50 students from two elementary schools boarded buses Thursday afternoon and eventually made it home safely that evening after the vehicles got stuck in standstill traffic. District officials halted bus service when conditions became too hazardous, keeping other students in classrooms where they were provided with blankets.

The buses began taking student home around 11:30 p.m. and officials say all students arrived home safely soon afterward. The National Weather Service says storms that began Wednesday have dumped as much as 28 inches of snow on areas south of Buffalo.

WBFO's Jay Moran talked with National Weather Service Winter Weather Program Meteorologist Bob Hamilton Friday morning about how much more we can expect.