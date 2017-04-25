Study: Warnings about contaminated fish fall short

By 57 minutes ago
  • Fish Advisory / EPA
    Fish Advisory / EPA
    EPA / Fish Advisory
Originally published on April 24, 2017 5:20 pm

It’s important to know that the food you’re eating  is safe—especially when it comes to fish caught in polluted waters.


The EPA’s office of inspector general recently evaluated the warnings issued by states and indigenous American tribes throughout the nation.

The study found that some states and tribes are failing to warn anglers about the risks of eating contaminated fish. That leaves many, especially sustenance anglers, vulnerable to health problems. Generally, small children and pregnant women are the most susceptible.

Katie Butler of the inspector general’s office says that posting warning advisories is one of the best ways to educate anglers. But, the study found that not all fishing sites have them.

“We visited several sites around the country, there were several especially tribal fishing sites, where we didn’t see advisory posted, some other just public fishing sites where we also didn’t see advisories posted,” she said.

And, when warnings were posted, some contained so much information, that they could be confusing. Butler says there are ways to explain which types of fish are risky and how often they can be eaten.

“We think that the EPA ... can act as a bridge connecting federal agencies and states and tribes and that can help make sure that fish advisories are out there they’re clear and they provide the public with relevant information for making healthy decisions,” she said.

The inspector general’s office has made several recommendations to the EPA. And the agency has begun to address those concerns.

Here's a link to the report: https://www.epa.gov/office-inspector-general/report-epa-needs-provide-leadership-and-better-guidance-improve-fish

Copyright 2017 Great Lakes Today. To see more, visit Great Lakes Today.

Tags: 
Great Lakes Today
Great Lakes
water pollution
Lake Erie

Related Content

Pipe Great Lakes water to Southwest? Not so fast

By Apr 14, 2017

Talk of a fictional pipeline that could carry Great Lakes water to the Southwest caused a recent uproar from folks around the lakes. But the NASA scientist who mentioned the idea says Phoenix and other desert cities aren’t coming for the Great Lakes’ water any time soon.

Towns along Lake Ontario prepare for flooding

By Apr 21, 2017
Alex Crichton

Lake Ontario is nearly a foot and a half higher than is usual for this time of year, and New Yorkers living on the south shore are anxiously watching the water continue to rise.

Near Rochester, the village of Sodus Point is providing sandbags to homeowners.

Great Lakes town raises money online to save harbor

By Aaron Selbig Apr 20, 2017

Leland Harbormaster Russell Dzuba is walking down a metal gangway to get a look at the harbor in this northern Michigan town.

Normally, there would be some activity this time of year – but the harbor is empty.

“We’re looking at water that’s about six inches deep right over there,” he says.