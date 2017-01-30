Substitutes wanted for Grand Island Schools

The Grand Island Central School District will host a job fair for substitutes later this month. WBFO's Eileen Buckley says the district is in need of substitutes for all district jobs.

WBFO's Eileen Buckley reports on a planned job fair seeking substitutes for many positions in the Grand Island School District.

“This will be the first all position recruitment fair,” Jeff Richards, Human Resources director for the Grand Island School District.

The district will hold a job fair on February 28 at the Grand Island High School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Richards said they are seeking qualified candidates for a number of substitute jobs.

“The most difficult position to fill right now is substitute nurses. That’s a very difficult one and we find a difficult time in filling substitute technology teachers,” Richards remarked.

The substitutes would help across the Grand Island District at elementary, middle and high schools, as well as in the district office, building and grounds and transportation.

“We’re really doing a general interview fair, so we will have a number of different individuals interviewing for various positions – building principals, transportation supervisors, food supervisor, building and grounds supervisor – so we are really going to have all hands on deck and it’s going to be a general, short interview process and then we will move forward after the process is done and contact those candidates that qualify and we are looking forward to bringing them on to Grand Island,” explained Richards.

Interested candidates can go to the district's web site to fill out applications by February 21 prior to the job fair.

“The first day we had it posted we did have a handful of applicants already within two hours of having the link available,” Richards noted. “So they will fill out an application and select the position they would like to apply for by February 12 and then we will contact them via email and set up an interview time where they can bring their license and other documents they might need for certification if they’re certified.”

The Grand Island District wants to make sure there are enough substitutes for many district positions so they are covered at any given time.