Suicide threats weekly at Buffalo schools

Teenage suicide rates in Erie County have been holding steady for several years. But WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says the crisis team in the Buffalo Public School District is always working to prevent student suicides.

"I can't even tell you the number of calls a week for students talking about suicide or who have made suicide attempts,” said Lisa Boehringer, a social worker with the Buffalo Schools Crisis Team.

The teen suicide rate spiked in the county back in 2011. But in response a school-based program was implemented. Since then there has been a decrease and the rate has remained steady with less than four deaths per year.

“In the last two years we have a curriculum for seventh grade health classes called ‘Life Lines’ and they are learning about suicide prevention and how important it is to help a friend and how to help a friend and how to help themselves, of course, too,” Boehringer explained.

There are student support teams at ever city school. Boehringer tells WBFO News city school students face a variety of challenges in their lives that putting them at risk.

“We had a case the other day where we had an attempt and the student had told seven of her friends and out of the seven girls only one told an adult, and because she told an adult about her friend that got the police over there and saved this girls life. She did end up being hospitalized. It’s just a wakeup call that we need more education. These kids need to know it is okay to tell an adult,” noted Boehringer.

Mostly the calls come for high school and middle school students, but sometimes they are even younger. Suicide can effect children as young as seven years of age. However, right now, nationally and locally suicide rates are highest among middle age, white men.

“However, in 2016, we saw our first decrease in four years, so we believe that is in part to some of the work we are doing,” said Olivia Retallack, Coordinator of the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Erie County.

The Coalition held a first-ever Stakeholder meeting Wednesday to share prevention information.

“The other interesting thing that’s happening in our county, our numbers to the crisis hotline have been increasing and we see that as a benefit because it is showing people are reaching out to the resources they may need,” remarked Retallack.

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Erie County states that in 2016 over 500 people were trained to recognize the risk factors and warning signs of suicide.