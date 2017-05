These aren’t the best of times for local television stations. More of us are watching our TV on streaming services, like Hulu and Netflix. Fewer of us are tuning in to local news. Still, it looks like there may be a bidding war brewing for the 40-plus stations that make up Tribune Media. Both Sinclair Broadcasting and 21st Century Fox are said to be interested. Why is that?

