SUNY board revokes honorary UB degree given to Harvey Weinstein

The University at Buffalo received authorization Wednesday to revoke disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's honorary degree.

The State University of New York Board of Trustees met in Albany and voted unanimously, with one abstention, to approve UB's request to cancel the award, which was presented in 2000.

Weinstein was a UB undergraduate student in the 1970s, but left without graduating because of success with his concert promotion business, which eventually expanded to Hollywood fame. Weinstein's star has fallen in recent months after several woman accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

UB first announced its intention to revoke the honorary doctorate of humane letters in October, but needed permission from the SUNY Board.

The university issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

"The University at Buffalo fully supports the action taken today by the SUNY Board of Trustees and the SUNY chancellor to revoke Mr. Weinstein’s SUNY honorary degree. We also are appreciative of the SUNY trustees’ careful review of the university’s recommendation to consider the revocation.

We firmly believe that Mr. Weinstein’s alleged and admitted conduct is inconsistent with the values and policies of the University at Buffalo and the State University of New York, contradicts the spirit of the honorary degree, which recognizes persons of the highest character, and undermines the accomplishments that were cited as the basis for awarding the honorary degree.

We at UB are collectively offended and disappointed by Mr. Weinstein’s alleged and admitted conduct. In seeking this revocation of the SUNY honorary degree, the University at Buffalo is also clearly stating that sexual harassment or sexual misconduct will not be tolerated."