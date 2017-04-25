SUNY selects new chancellor

An entrepreneur, academic and former undersecretary for the U.S. Department of Energy has been appointed the next leader of New York state's public university system.

The State University of New York's board of trustees unanimously approved Kristina Johnson's appointment as SUNY chancellor on Monday. She will replace Nancy Zimpher, who steps down in June after eight years in charge of one of the nation's largest public university systems.

"Kristina Johnson has enjoyed an incredible career as a thinker, an educator, an entrepreneur, and an advocate,” said Marc Cohen, Student Assembly president and SUNY trustee. “Throughout her interview process she made it clear that not only was she interested in listening to stakeholders, but she already knew who they were. She demonstrated time and again an interest in engaging full and true shared governance, including the voices of the most important people in the entire system.”

Johnson, founder of hydroelectric developer Cube Hydro Partners LLC, has been provost at Johns Hopkins University and dean of the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University. She will begin her $560,000-a-year position at SUNY on Sept. 5 as New York begins phasing in a plan to make tuition free for full-time New York students.

SUNY represents nearly 600,000 full- and part-time students at 64 campuses across New York.