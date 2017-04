This Sunday's Buffalo News will feature the special insert "The Survivors," an effort that looks to record the history of the region's Holocaust-era survivors, whose numbers are dwindling. While the feature details personal experiences of horror and grief, there are also "stories of not forgetting the past, but taking that past and forging a strong present," said reporter Mark Sommer, who worked on the feature with colleagues Gene Warner and Mark Mulville.

Photographer Mark Mulville and reporters Gene Warner and Mark Sommer discussed their work on "The Survivors," a special insert produced for this Sunday's Buffalo News.