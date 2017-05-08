Suspect killed, police officer shot during Black Rock incident

A Buffalo police officer was shot and another officer injured Sunday during a violent confrontation which left a man dead.

WBFO's Mike Desmond reports.

Police are being very cautious with details of the late afternoon incident which took place in the Black Rock-Riverside neighborhood, not far from Riverside High School. Police will say there was a traffic stop which led to the struggle and the fatal shooting several blocks away.

The Buffalo News is reporting the wounded officer is Joseph Acquino, who less than a year ago was on the police Strike Force and was involved in an incident in which a young man attempted to kill Acquino's partner. Acquino was one of the officers honored by the PBA for their handling of the situation.

Councilmember Joseph Golombek held a silent vigil several hours later to "show our support for the Buffalo Police Department, cause there's enough knuckleheads out there that are screaming and hollering against our officers."

"This was organic from the neighborhood that wanted to show support for the Buffalo Police Department," said Golombek, who has been very vocal about crime problems in that neighborhood, including a recent confrontation with an apparent drug dealer on his own block.

Police say the wounded officer was operated on and the other officer was being checked out.