A student from Sweet Home High School has been reported missing.

The mother of 18-year-old Ashley L. Rhodes states that her daughter never returned home after school on Friday afternoon. She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 115 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is last known to be wearing black tights, a blue sweatshirt and a black dance studio jacket. She is reported to have an intellectual disability.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police at 716 689-1311.