Tapestry to bring proposed $11 million expansion before Planning Board

By Michael Mroziak 3 hours ago

A Buffalo charter school hopes it will get the green light  Monday evening to move forward with an $11 million expansion project on its North Buffalo campus.


Tapestry Charter School is seeking permission to construct a new three-story, 60,000-square-foot building next to its existing space on Great Arrow Avenue in North Buffalo. The architects designing the expansion are scheduled to appear before the Buffalo Planning Board at its April 10 meeting.

In this Google Maps image, the existing Tapestry Charter School building is seen at right. The school is seeking approval to construct an additional new building as part of an $11 million expansion.
Credit Google Maps

"This new building is basically taking their K-through-5 program and moving it over from the existing Tapestry building over to this new facility," said Robert Rumpl, princpal and architect at Trautman Associates.

In addition to classrooms, the new building would include a new gymnasium, cafeteria and STEM lab. There are additional plans beyond the new building, Rumpl explained.

"There's seven acres of property that's going to be developed as part of this package," he said. "It'll include a new bus loop to bring bus traffic off Great Arrow Drive. There's going to be 83 new parking spaces for staff and visitors at the facility. We're developing an artificial turf soccer field in the back as well as a play field.' 

The bus loop will help ease congestion on a street where students are also delivered and picked up at nearby PS 64 Frederick Law Olmsted School.

Since opening as a K-through-4 school in 2001, Tapestry has expanded into high school grades and has a current enrollment of approximately 800 students. The middle and high schools will remain in the existing Tapestry space.

If the Buffalo Planning Board approves the project, work is expected to begin late this summer with a target opening date of September 2018.

Tags: 
WBFO Business Desk
Focus on Education
tapestry charter school
buffalo planning board

Related Content

"Hidden Figures" to inspire city students to pursue STEM careers

By Feb 1, 2017
WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

A collaborative effort between Western New York STEM Hub, AT&T and the Girl Scouts will allow more than 200 Buffalo Public School students, Girls Scouts and teachers to see the movie" Hidden Figures" Saturday. WBFO's Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley says the event is designed to help encourage a new generation of women to consider STEM careers.

Tapestry Charter abandons controversial expansion plan

By Feb 25, 2016
Mike Desmond/wbfo news

Tapestry Charter School won't be buying a former city building on the East Side and expanding.


Tapestry leader defends plans to expand

By Feb 23, 2016
WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

Tapestry Charter School parents in Buffalo gathered Monday night to express their views on expansion plans to move some of the school to a former Buffalo school building. Students in K-5 would be moved from the Great Arrow Drive to Olympic Avenue. Parents question the building's air quality because of its proximity to the Scajaquada Expressway. WBFO's Focus on Education reporter Eileen Buckley made repeated requests for an interview with Tapestry's Executive Director Joy Pepper, who declined comment, until we caught up with her Monday.