Taxpayers get a bit of an extension this year

April 15th is traditionally tax day, and those who procrastinate find themselves scrambling to get their forms filed by midnight.

This year, tax payers will have until the end of the day on Tuesday the 18th to get their taxes filed. Federal law states that tax day must be either the 15th of April or the first succeeding day that is not a Saturday, a Sunday or a holiday. In Washington, DC, Monday is celebrated as Emancipation Day, recognizing the end of slavery in the District of Columbia. That means that tax day had to be pushed to Tuesday.

So, if you need more time this year, you've got it.