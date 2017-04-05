Teen arrested for 12 Chautuaqua County arsons

By 16 hours ago

In Chautauqua County, officials say a suspect is in custody in connection with a recent string of arson fires in Jamestown and Falconer.

Credit Jamestown Police Department

He is identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Young of Jamestown. He is being charged with arson in a total of 12 fires March 2-25.

Most of the fires were set in condemned or abandoned houses and apartments, although two were in occupied dwellings.

Young is being charged with nine counts of third degree arson, two counts of second degree arson and one count of arson in the fifth degree. Young was picked up by police in Butler, PA Monday on arson, burglary and motor vehicle theft charges.

Tags: 
arson
Chautauqua County
jamestown
Falconer

Related Content

$1,000 Reward offered for information on string of Jamestown fires

By Apr 2, 2017
http://www.crimestoppersbuffalo.com/

A reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the arson suspect or suspects connected to five fires in Jamestown last month.

Jamestown Police need public's tips on 11 arsons since January

By Mar 31, 2017
Jamestown Police Department

Jamestown Police have released video in hopes of identifying a suspect in an array of fires that has recently plagued the Southtown city.