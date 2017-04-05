Teen arrested in Chautuaqua County arsons

In Chautauqua County, officials say a suspect is in custody in connection with a recent string of arson fires in Jamestown and Falconer.

He is identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Young of Jamestown. He is being charged with arson in a total of 12 fires March 2-25.

Most of the fires were set in condemned or abandoned houses and apartments, although two were in occupied dwellings.

Young is being charged with nine counts of third degree arson, two counts of second degree arson and one count of arson in the fifth degree. Young was picked up by police in Butler, PA Monday on arson, burglary and motor vehicle theft charges.